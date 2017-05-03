I wish to meet Daniel Radcliffe: Yash Sehgal

Big Magic’s fantasy kids show Rudra Ke Rakshak which takes us into a wizardry world that is filled with fantastical kingdoms and mythical creatures is garnering rave reviews for its gripping concept. The story revolving around the adventurous world of the protagonist Avi, in no time has become talk of the town.

The talented child artist Avi aka Yash Sehgal has been appreciated among the masses for his exceptional acting skills. Known as the Harry Potter of Indian Television, the actor wishes to meet the real Harry Potter aka Daniel Radcliffe. He is a potter head says a source close to the production house, “Just like the movie of Harry Potter which revolved around kids’ fantasy and magical world, the show Rudra Ke Rakshak is also known for the same genre. Yash being a huge fan of Daniel Radcliffe tries to implement new ways through which he can entertain the viewers the same way as Potter.”

On the same when we got in touch with Yash Sehgal, he said, “Since I am a huge fan of Harry Potter I am overwhelmed that I got to be a part of a fantasy kids show. I have seen all parts and read all the books of Harry Potter and someday I wish to meet Daniel Radcliffe and would want to know his journey as Potter. It will be a fan moment which I will cherish for life.”

Such a cute demand! We hope that the actors dream comes true.