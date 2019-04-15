I wish to play a character like Erica’s from Kasautii: Poonam Mishra

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present you with some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



Actress Poonam Mishra, who belongs to Odisha, and has featured in various Odia films and advertisements, wishes to make her debut on TV.



Poonam shared, 'I am an engineering student, but acting has always been my first love. I have featured in six Odia films, and now, I wish to make my career on Indian TV. I am a big fan of TV shows, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is my favourite show. I desire to play a character like Erica’s on TV. There are lot of genres that I wish to experiment with, but I don’t want to be a part of mythological or historical drama, as for me, the language will be a barrier.'



Talking about her struggle in the industry, the actress shared, 'It is very difficult to make a career in acting and especially survive in a metro city like Mumbai. My first hurdle was to convince my parents about me staying in Mumbai to make my career in TV. It has been more than year that I am in Mumbai and still waiting for my break. The amount of competition that one has to go through every day is tough. But one thing that keeps me going is that if you have the talent and hunger to fight it all, then there is no one to stop you.'



Good luck, Poonam!