I wish to play an out-and-out negative role: Niilam Paanchal

Actress Niilam Panchal, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz and has played significant roles in other shows like Lajwanti, Hamari Devrani, and Ruk Jaana Nahi, wishes to play a negative role on TV.



She shared, 'I have had the opportunity to explore different types of roles on TV. In my last show Ishqbaaaz, I played a grey role. However, I am now looking forward to playing an out-and-out negative role in the near future. I think I can portray negative roles very well. Also, as an actor, I want to keep experimenting, as the medium doesn’t really matter to me. What matters are good scripts and roles.'



She added, 'Recently, I was a part of a play where I played the character of Kasturba, Gandhiji’s wife. The play is written by Prakash Kapadiya, who has penned down various Sanjay Leela Banshali films. It was directed by Rajesh Joshi, who has written shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, and Jodha Akbar. It was a proud moment for me when I performed in front of Gujarat’s CM Vijay Rupani and Governer OP Kohli. As an actor, these kind of moments are rare, and I am happy that I was a part of this play.'



Keep up the good work, Niilam!