Hot Downloads

Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Sanaya Irani
Sanaya Irani
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji

poll

Which TV couple looks BEST in wedding attire?

Which TV couple looks BEST in wedding attire?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

I won’t take up a TV show: Mithila Palkar

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2017 03:16 PM

Youtube sensation Mithila Palkar is quite elated with the beginning of the second season of her web series Girl in the City (Bindass).

Mithila essays the role of Meera in the series. The story revolves around her struggle in the new city Mumbai where she lands up to become a fashion designer.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, when we ask her if she had to struggle to get into the field of acting, she tells us, “As an actor, when you don’t have a Godfather then you surely will have to figure out to make it on your own. It’s hard but not impossible and Meera also believes in this kind of ideology. It might take a little bit of time but you can find a way to it with your hard work and talent.”

The actress is also enjoying working with her co-star Rajat Barmecha in the series. She admits that she has become very good friends with Rajat even if they met during the series and she further adds, “It always helps in building a good chemistry when you are good friends with your co-star.”  

Having done theatre and web series, we ask Mithila whether she would be keen on taking up a TV show, she replies, “No, I won’t take up a TV show and I think that this medium have been explored enough by a lot of people. I want to explore the internet and films. If I will have to do a series then I will do it on the internet which I have been doing.”

Good luck Mithila.

Tags > Mithila Palkar, web series, Girl in the City, Youtube sensation, Bindass,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top