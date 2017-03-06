I won’t take up a TV show: Mithila Palkar

Youtube sensation Mithila Palkar is quite elated with the beginning of the second season of her web series Girl in the City (Bindass).

Mithila essays the role of Meera in the series. The story revolves around her struggle in the new city Mumbai where she lands up to become a fashion designer.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, when we ask her if she had to struggle to get into the field of acting, she tells us, “As an actor, when you don’t have a Godfather then you surely will have to figure out to make it on your own. It’s hard but not impossible and Meera also believes in this kind of ideology. It might take a little bit of time but you can find a way to it with your hard work and talent.”

The actress is also enjoying working with her co-star Rajat Barmecha in the series. She admits that she has become very good friends with Rajat even if they met during the series and she further adds, “It always helps in building a good chemistry when you are good friends with your co-star.”

Having done theatre and web series, we ask Mithila whether she would be keen on taking up a TV show, she replies, “No, I won’t take up a TV show and I think that this medium have been explored enough by a lot of people. I want to explore the internet and films. If I will have to do a series then I will do it on the internet which I have been doing.”

