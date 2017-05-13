I like to work under pressure: Shilpa Shirodkar

Popular actress Shilpa Shirodkar will soon be back on TV.

After playing powerful roles in Ek Muthi Aasman and Silsila Pyar Ka, the (ex) B-town diva will be seen playing the character of Jaya Mishra in the upcoming show ‘Savitri Devi College and Hospital’ on Colors. The medical drama by Rashmi Sharma Productions, promises to be a drama galore.

In a candid interview with Tellychakkar.com she shares, ”I’m playing a single mother from a middle class family, whose only motive is to make her daughter a hero. There will also be an important past story that I would not like to reveal at the moment.”

When asked if she was okay playing grey character on screen, whose ideologies do not match with her in real life, she replied, “I don’t mix personal life with my profession. When I did Ek Mutthi Asmaan, my daughter used to call me melodramatic, and when I did Silsila, she said you’re so wicked. Now I want to see her reaction on Savitri Devi."

She further added, “When I played Janki in Silsila, people did connect with my character. There are all kinds of characters in real life, and it is always challenging to play something different on-screen. I feel, if we as human beings are changing our thought process, there shouldn’t be a problem to show the same on-screen. Audiences are smart enough to watch what they like, and believe in. There shouldn’t be a problem in any kind of content that is coming. Everybody likes to experiment.”

Talking further about the show, Shilpa said, “The schedule has been very hectic because the episodes has to be of an hour. We all are working really hard to make it work. I actually enjoy working under pressure. Also it’s a fun experience to work with Rashmi; her storytelling is brilliant, and I hope people like our show.”

When we asked her if she’s planning to return to films, she smilingly said, “If there is something interesting, I will definitely do it. For now, I’m very happy in doing whatever work I’m getting. My craft is being appreciated and loved, what more could I have asked for. I received lot of love and respect for my big screen outing, but I have to move on with projects if I want to retain the same.”

Savitri Devi will launch from 15 May, 6 pm.