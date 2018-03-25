I worked really hard to make a decent name in this industry: Aasiya Kazi

Mumbai: Actress Aasiya Kazi, who has a television career spanning over a decade, is making a comeback with Mere Papa Hero Hiralal (MPHH).

The show that went on air recently will see Aasiya's entry a little later.

After essaying the role of an ideal bahu in a variety of shows, she will be seen in a grey character for the first time in the series.

The actress was out of action for a while and we learnt that she took a sabbatical of sorts to take time out to pursue other passions. A rather private person, Aasiya maintained a low key profile during those days.

Elaborating on the same, she said, “It was a conscious decision. I did miss acting but I really wanted to wait. I worked really hard to make a decent name in this industry and was fortunate to always have work coming. I grabbed every opportunity that came my way and loved what I did.”

“But there came a point when I did not want to run everywhere. I introspected and was very clear about what I wanted to do next. This industry has been really nice to me but I wanted to take risk and be choosy for the peace of my mind,” she added.

Playing goody two shoes throughout her career, Aasiya didn't want to be typecast, “MPHH shows me in a very different light; I play a strong headed police commissioner. It got me excited from the word GO. You'll see me in a different avatar.”

Aasiya did almost everything that was on her mind during her brief break.

She shared, “I really had this fetish for nail art for the longest time, so I actually did a course. I would invite my friends over and treat them with nail art. I spent more time at the gym. I caught up on everything I missed. I'm in a very content space right now.”