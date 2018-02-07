I would be happy to work in short films and web series: Chandni Saha

Kolkata: Well-known TV actress Chandni Saha says that if opportunity comes her way she would be happy to work in short films and web series.

Chandni has earned fame by acting in dailies like Bene Bou, Kache Aye Shoi, and Bindi. She is currently essaying the lead in Colors Bangla’s mythological soap Manasha. She spread her wings by acting in a short film recently. Titled Aastha, the short film, which has been screened at various International Film Festivals, features Chandni as a strong working woman. Debutant Samman Roy has directed it.

When TellyChakkar asked what made her say yes to Aastha, she said, “It’s a physiological thriller so I won’t be able to reveal much about it but to be honest, I found the subject very true. The set, the costume everything seemed so natural to me. Also, they let me work in my own way and at that time I was occupied with Bene Bou so they adjusted according to my schedule. They (team of Aastha) are new but are talented.”

So, being a senior, did she guide the team? “No, not even one percent! My work background is different. I have mainly worked in TV serials,” said Chandni.

When asked if she will be interested to work in short films and web series in future, she expressed, “It’s tough to take time out for other projects if you are engaged with a mega serial. However, if I get good offers, which will challenge me to prove my acting talent, I would be happy to go ahead. Actually, people have seen me only in serials and it’s not that I have got offers to work in short films and web series before. So, now if people notice my work in this film and offer me work, I will surely do it.”

Best wishes, Chandni!

The film is releasing on 16 February on the YouTube channel of Innokrea Motion Pictures.

