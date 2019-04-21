News

I would like to dedicate this achievement to my late father: Casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2019 03:04 PM

Casting director Dinesh Sudharshan Soi has added a new feather to his cap by setting the record for being the finest casting director in the Asia Book of Records. He has successfully cast for 5000 projects to date. The projects comprise feature films in almost all the languages, international films, festival films, short films, documentaries, TV shows, music videos, commercials, and print advertisements.

image.jpeg
image.jpeg

TellyChakkar got in touch with the ace casting director to congratulate him on his achievement. He thanked us and said, ‘I am a casting director in the industry because of my father, and today, I am getting recognition thanks to his blessings. This record has been entered into the Asia Book of Records on March 13th, 2019, the day my father left for his heavenly abode. Therefore, I would like to dedicate this achievement to my father Late Shri Sudarshan Soi, whose name is and will always be a part of my name.’

Here’s wishing Dinesh heartiest congratulations.

