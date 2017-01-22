I would love to do a finite series on television: Shiv Pandit

The good-looking and talented actor Shiv Pandit, known for his stints in popular movies like Shaitan, Boss and many others and TV series, recently did a web series.

The actor played a prominent role in VOOT’s Untag. For Shiv, good work is important no matter what the medium is and he is happy with his association with Untag where he got to work with a good team.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Shiv shared his reason for taking up the web series. He said, “I feel that the medium doesn’t matter whether it is film, television or web. At the end, you should be happy doing whatever you are a part of. This was an opportunity for me to work with director Ashima Chibber whose work I am very fond of. I have an old association with Viacom as I have done Shaitan and Boss with them. So if a big company and a talented director are now coming together and I am getting an opportunity to work with them then why not!”

“I needed a director who could show me the way and it’s great when you work with somebody who knows their job really well. When a director knows what he/she wants then it becomes easy for the actor to follow the thought. It’s been a great experience to work with Ashima, VOOT team and Shashi Sumeet Productions. I played a creative executive of an advertising agency who falls in love with a girl Shikha (Anjali Anand) who is from a rival company.”

Going down the memory lane, Shiv recalled how he used to get tagged in his school for being fat. He shared with us, “Kids used to tease me and call me Bhains like they used to call every fat guy. It was a part and parcel of school life. I used to feel bad and because of that I lost weight, which proved good for me. It pushed me further to take care of myself physically. Sometimes some tags can humiliate someone. We categorise people with tags without knowing that the other person might not be taking it the right way. We should definitely be careful about giving names to people. We all are same and we need to change ourselves and it will be helpful in changing the thought of the whole society.”

We also quizzed Shiv whether he would be keen on taking up a daily soap. He told us, “The concept has to excite me and should give me scope as an actor. These days there is a trend of limited series, which offer a wide range for the actors to perform.”

Keep up the good work, Shiv.