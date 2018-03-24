I would love to do a supernatural drama, says Hiba Nawab

Hiba Nawab has a five ­year ­long career but finds comedy a tough genre.

“When I began doing comedy, I didn’t think I would be able to pull it off. I was scared as comedy is difficult. Every day I am learning on the job. Having said that, I would love to be part of other genres,” said Hiba.

Having started her career as a child artiste, Hiba Nawab starred in the TV show Crazy Stupid Love as a grown up when she was 16. Since then, Hiba has been working non-stop on the small screen. After starting off with dramatic shows such as Tere Sheher Mein and Meri Saasu Maa, she seems to have found her groove in comedy shows such as Bhaag Bakool Bhaag and her currently popular sitcom.

Talking about why she switched genres, Hiba averred, “I wanted to try something else after the dramatic shows, and when I was offered a sitcom, I took it up. Jijaji Chhat Par Hain is a unique show and it’s fun doing it. Benaifer and Sanjay Kohli are nice producers. It’s interesting and fun unlike drama, where you enact dramatic or emotional scenes or cry often, all of which is exhausting. Heavy-duty scenes take a toll on your physical and mental state. But in a sitcom, it’s all fun and laughter. I am funloving and cheerful in real life, so it all works out.”

Going forward, will she stick to comedy?

“I am enjoying comedy. I have got so much appreciation for my role in Jijaji Chhat Par Hain . The comedy is relatable, is a bit naughty and has a family angle to it as well. It’s an entertaining show. When I began doing comedy, I didn’t think I would be able to pull it off. I was scared as comedy is difficult. Every day I am learning on the job. Having said that, I would love to be part of other genres, maybe a supernatural drama. I want to do different kinds of roles as an actor,” she says.

Ask her if she worries about burning out and she says, “Not really. It depends on the person. Each to his own. I have always tried to take a break between shows. I am happy working and can’t sit at home for long. I do ensure I take time out for myself. I have enjoyed my shows and when you enjoy your work, it doesn’t seem like a task. Sure, after Tere Sheher Mein ended, I took on Meri Saasu Maa within a month but that’s because it was a good role to pass on. I agree that one does exert oneself at times when deadlines have to be met but that is rare. That can happen in any field, not just acting.”