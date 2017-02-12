I would love to play a negative role: Pooja Singh

Pretty and popular actress Pooja Singh, who has gained immense popularity for essaying the role of Emily on Star Plus’ popular daily Diya Aur Baati Hum (Shashi Sumeet Productions), is now back with a new show in a fresh role.

Pooja has bagged a key role in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ upcoming daily Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors where she will be seen playing the role of Forum. In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Pooja talks about her new beginning with Dil Se Dil Tak.

Excerpts from the conversation –

Comeback with Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show

You don’t get too much of tension that you will have to bond with new people all over again when you are working with the same production house. Only the artists are new but the production unit is the same, which is like a family so, it’s a good thing. Though nothing can replace Diya Baati but this has also become like my family. It’s like my home which makes me feel to not go anywhere else from here.

About character

It’s complete opposite to what I played in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Forum belongs to a rich family and she is very lively and bubbly by nature. She is not a silent character and she speaks out emotions. She is a girl of today’s generation who wants to get pampered and expects to get a lot of love from her husband.

Pairing with previous co-star Karan Goddwani

We share a good bonding since Diya Baati days so we are not facing any difficulty when it comes to working together. We can easily pull of any scene be it romantic one or anything else.

Bonding on sets

Everyone is good and nice to me. We all share a strong bond with each other. We have realised that we all love playing UNO a lot and we keep playing it whenever we get some free time on sets. We also sneak in each other’s room to get something to eat. We also help out each other with the character and discuss scripts.

Keeping in touch with Diya Aur Baati Hum co-stars

I am very much in touch with Bhabo (Neelu Vaghela), Bhabasa (Ashok Lokhande), Varunn (Jain), Kanica (Maheshwari) and Prachi (Tehlan). We chit chat regularly and stay connected with each other.

Roles in my wish list

I would love to play a negative role. A negative role allows you to show a lot of shades. They are also dressed up nicely and differently. So, I would love to play such kind of roles and I would also love to do comedy.

Signing off

So far it’s going smooth and I hope that my journey continues to be like this. I hope my character gets to do a lot better than Emily who had left a mark. I just want to do some better work with this show and I am looking forward to it.

We wish you good luck, Pooja.