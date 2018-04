Actress Additi Gupta, who featured Ishqbaaaz, finds actor Anuj Sachdeva crazy and hardworking.



"Recently, Anuj and I shot together for web series Bin Bulaye Mehmaan. He is a crazy person. He made me laugh after every scene. By the end of the shoot, we were dancing and having fun. He is hardworking too," Additi said in a statement.

"Working with him will be one of my best memories. I would love to work with him again," she added.