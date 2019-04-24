I would love to work with Balaji Telefilms: Dhruvee Haldank

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



TellyChakkar spoke to actress Dhruvee Haldank and asked her about her journey and upcoming projects. We asked Dhruvee how she started her career, to which she said that she always wanted to become an actor and started her career at the age of three. Her father is a cinematographer, and since he was very passionate about what he did, she also pursued acting.



She said that it’s very difficult to sustain in the industry and that sometimes, things will be good, but at other times, they wouldn’t be, so one should just have the passion in them and pursue their dreams.



We asked about her upcoming projects. She said that she is doing a lot of events now. She is enjoying this new-found love these days.



She further said that she had done a show called Trideviyaan on Sab TV. Her friends asked her why she did the show, as she would get similar roles. And that is what is happening. The actress is getting similar roles, but being versatile, she is looking out for different roles.



Dhruvee would love to work with ALTBalaji and would like to do a show like Gandii Baat or XXX. She said that some talks are on with Balaji Telefilms but could not give further details.



We asked her what advice she has for the younger generation who wants to pursue acting. She said one should have the passion to sustain in the industry and be prepared for the number of disappointments that might come their way. And of course, one has to have the patience to make it big here.



Well said, Dhruvee!