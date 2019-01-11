I would like to play negative characters: Gandii Baat actress Sonal Panwar

MUMBAI: The digital space is booming and how. Along with a plethora of television shows being in the pipelined and with plans of it being launched, the TV show programming industry is witnessing a radical shift in programming with TV shows being shifted to the OTT medium too.

What started with Silsila being shifted to Voot, Ekta Kapoor decided to air Kasautii Zindagii Kii on her digital platform Alt Balaji along with Star Plus. Clearly, the new age actors have a lot of scope and opportunities as the entertainment fraternity has expanded its wings.

And one actress who seems to be drawing utmost advantage of this to pave her way into the hearts of the audience is Sonal Panwar who has played some good cameo and continuity roles in both the fields of art.

Sonal has appeared in webseries in the like of Gandii Baat season 1 on Alt Balaji followed by Vikram Bhatt’s Maya 2. She has also done a cameo in Zee TV show Woh Apna Sa which starred Riddhi Dogra, Disha Parma, Sudeep Sahir in the lead roles.

In conversation with her about her career plans, Sonal shared, “Well, I started my journey with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a singer where I even auditioned for the same and I keep getting offers but I now want to focus on my acting career since that has always been my calling. I am currently shooting for some commercials until a good project comes my way. I am open to playing all kind of challenging roles but I would like to play a negative character to experiment with the character shades. “

We wish Sonal all the best for her future endeavours!