Home > Tv > Tv News
News

I wouldn’t mind being part of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’s remake on TV: Farida Jalal

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2018 11:00 AM

TellyChakkar was first one to exclusively report about Ekta Kapoor planning to roll out a remake of a hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham on TV. The TV queen Ekta is in talks with Sony Entertainment Television to launch the show.

The film featured veteran and talented actress Farida Jalal who needs no introduction. She is an insitution in herself and has some great work to her credit in both Bollywood and TV.  

TellyChakkar got in touch with the thespian and asked her if she is aware about the remake news and would like to be part of the TV version.

What do you think about Farida Jalal?

She shared, “The film is very close to my heart. I have enjoyed everybit of my character of DJ. The movie was a big hit for having a great starcast featuring Amitabhji (Bachachan), Jayaji, SRK, Kajol, Kareena (Kapoor) and Hrithik (Roshan). Karan Johar has done justice to everyone’s role and has definied all the characters very well.”

She continued, “I wasnt aware about it but I am sure Ekta will do all the justice with the remake. I havent been got a call yet but given a chance I would love to be part of it. Also, I would like to wish the team all the very best as they will have big challenge to face.”

Tags > Farida Jalal, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, remake, Ekta Kapoor, Sony Entertainment Television,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Two wives syndrome on TV

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Paridhi Sharma
Paridhi Sharma
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days