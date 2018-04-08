I wouldn’t mind being part of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’s remake on TV: Farida Jalal

TellyChakkar was first one to exclusively report about Ekta Kapoor planning to roll out a remake of a hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham on TV. The TV queen Ekta is in talks with Sony Entertainment Television to launch the show.

The film featured veteran and talented actress Farida Jalal who needs no introduction. She is an insitution in herself and has some great work to her credit in both Bollywood and TV.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the thespian and asked her if she is aware about the remake news and would like to be part of the TV version.

She shared, “The film is very close to my heart. I have enjoyed everybit of my character of DJ. The movie was a big hit for having a great starcast featuring Amitabhji (Bachachan), Jayaji, SRK, Kajol, Kareena (Kapoor) and Hrithik (Roshan). Karan Johar has done justice to everyone’s role and has definied all the characters very well.”

She continued, “I wasnt aware about it but I am sure Ekta will do all the justice with the remake. I havent been got a call yet but given a chance I would love to be part of it. Also, I would like to wish the team all the very best as they will have big challenge to face.”