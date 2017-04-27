Ichha and Babbal’s marriage in Trouble in Ichhapyari Naagin

The newlywed couple Ichha (Priyal Gor) and Babbal (Mishkat Verma) who have embarked on their married life will soon face trouble in their relationship in SAB TV’s Ichhapyaari Naagin (Alchemy Productions).

After Sursuri’s (Jaswinder Kaur) entry in show, Babbal (Mishkat Verma) and Ichha’s (Priyal Gor) marriage has seen a lot of ups and downs. Sursuri disguises as other family members and creates trouble for Ichha.

On the other hand, Babbal who is unaware that Sursuri is behind all their problems is confused with Ichha’s behavior. Ichha is in dilemma as everyone in the family is upset with her and yet she is not able to catch hold of Sursuri.

In the course of finding Sursuri, Ichha will unknowingly create a rift in her married life. Babbal, who is upset with her, will now start ignoring her. Ichha will try her best to persuade him but Babbal would be tired of all the drama. He will connect everything to marriage thinking that after marriage girls change a lot. Fed up of the daily drama, Babbal will confess to his brothers that he is bored of this marriage and Mamta (Pooja Khatri) will overhear the conversation.

Will Ichha catch hold of Sursuri? Will she be able to mend her marriage?

Priyal Gor confirmed the above development with us.