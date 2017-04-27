Hot Downloads

Shaminn
Shaminn
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Manava Naik
Manava Naik

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?

Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Ichha and Babbal’s marriage in Trouble in Ichhapyari Naagin

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Apr 2017 06:43 PM

The newlywed couple Ichha (Priyal Gor) and Babbal (Mishkat Verma) who have embarked on their married life will soon face trouble in their relationship in SAB TV’s Ichhapyaari Naagin (Alchemy Productions).

After Sursuri’s (Jaswinder Kaur) entry in show, Babbal (Mishkat Verma) and Ichha’s (Priyal Gor) marriage has seen a lot of ups and downs. Sursuri disguises as other family members and creates trouble for Ichha.

On the other hand, Babbal who is unaware that Sursuri is behind all their problems is confused with Ichha’s behavior. Ichha is in dilemma as everyone in the family is upset with her and yet she is not able to catch hold of Sursuri.

In the course of finding Sursuri, Ichha will unknowingly create a rift in her married life. Babbal, who is upset with her, will now start ignoring her. Ichha will try her best to persuade him but Babbal would be tired of all the drama. He will connect everything to marriage thinking that after marriage girls change a lot. Fed up of the daily drama, Babbal will confess to his brothers that he is bored of this marriage and Mamta (Pooja Khatri) will overhear the conversation.

Will Ichha catch hold of Sursuri? Will she be able to mend her marriage?

Priyal Gor confirmed the above development with us.

Tags > SAB TV, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Mishkat Verma, Priyal Gor, Pooja Khatri, Marriage,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top