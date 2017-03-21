Hot Downloads

TV News
News

Ichha to marry Babbal in SAB TV’s Ichhapyaari Naagin

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2017 06:22 PM

Time to gear up for band baja baraat moment in SAB TV’s Ichhapyaari Naagin (Alchemy Productions).

In the coming episodes, Ichha (Priyal Gor) will get to know the biggest truth from her family members about her being a human and not a Naagin.

Iccha would get upset with her parents for not telling her the truth about her identity. Later, they all apologise and inform Iccha that she can now marry the love of her life Babbal (Mishkat Varma).

However, Iccha will decide to stay in Naagistan as turning into a human will end all her ties from her parents and Naagistan.

Seeing her sacrificing her love, Ichha’s parents will allow her to get married to Babbal and maintain ties with Naagistan as well.

We buzzed Priyal but remained unreachable for a comment.

Are you excited to watch Ichha and Babbal’s wedding?

