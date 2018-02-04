I'd have played for the Indian Cricket team: Maninder Singh aka Mr. Panchaal

Mumbai, 04 February 2018: Star Bharat’s ‘Kya Haal Mr. Paanchal?’ is soaring high on TRP’s and is currently rated as the no.1 show on the channel.

Maninder Singh, who plays the role of Kanhaiya, also garnered popularity with his amazing comic timing and acting skills. Apart from being a brilliant actor, Maninder is really passionate about India’s favourite sport - cricket. Not only that, he is so good at it that he is known as the Sachin of his locality too.

But hailing from a small town with no career guidance, his chances at making a career as a cricketer were bleak. So, he chose acting as his career path and is doing a pretty good job at it. Though that hasn’t taken away his love for cricket because he still jumps at any chance he gets to play this sport.

Speaking to Maninder he said, “My love for cricket is eternal. I would have played for Indian Cricket team if I would have not been an actor. I still make time to play cricket whenever possible after the shoot. During my school days I used to get up early morning for cricket matches that used to happen in our area. My friends used to call me Sachin of our locality.”