If I had been throwing tantrums then I wouldn't have been here: Sidharth Shukla

The good looking and popular actor Sidharth Shukla, who recently made his movie debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania after his successful stints with fiction and reality on TV, is all set to enthrall the viewers as Parth on Colors’ upcoming daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions).

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Sidharth talks about his upcoming show, his role and much more. Read on -

“The story of the show is what made me give my positive nod. It’s different, nice and appealing. I think this is the story that the viewers would like to watch. There is a lot of emotional turmoil in the show which is very enduring as an actor to perform. There is a lot as an actor to perform here which is fun.”

When asked Sidharth about the USP of the show, he says, “The entire track between three of us is going to be the USP, which is going to sail our boat.”

The story line of the show is said to be based on the movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. When we ask Sidharth about it, he comments, “I think it’s too early for the people to say that. They haven’t seen anything much but once they will see, they will realise about the theme of it. I haven’t seen anything like that, whatever I have shot so far.”

Talking about his co-stars Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin, he shares “Both of them are good to work with and I bond the best with Jasmin because she is very light hearted and fun to be with. It’s a lot of fun working with her and she is very enduring as an actor. As an actor, Rashami is a very giving person and she is very easy to work with. She is very hassle-free on the sets when we are working. She is very flexible and open to changes in the story.”

There have been many reports about Sidharth and Rashmi dating each other. When he was questioned about it, he quips, “Those reports where rumours.”

There have been a lot of controversies revolving around Sidharth during his Balika Vadhu days which stated that he was ousted from the show because of his tantrums. What’s the truth, we ask him: “I really don’t know from where these things come from. Balika Vadhu was a very big show and Shiv was a very popular character. If I was throwing tantrums and like the reports stated that I was thrown out then Colors wouldn’t have taken me because the biggest loss would have been for the channel and the production house. The channel gave me India’s Got Talent twice, then Khatron Ke Khiladi and now here I am. So if there was a problem with me then this wouldn’t have happened. I think it’s just that someone wants to create such fake news to feel good about themselves.”

So, do these rumours affect him in anyway? “I started my television career in 2008 and since then there have been good and bad reports about me. Initially, they used to bother me a lot and then I realised this is a part of my life and it will always happen. I was told by some learned people that publicity is publicity; good or bad though. I think at times, for promotions, people like to do this.”

Further, Sidharth also recalls his initial days as an actor and mentions how he has learnt a lot from TV. “My root is from TV and I have learnt acting because of the medium. I didn’t know acting before TV happened to me. I remember during my modelling days, I fumbled even in speaking my name. I was so under confident in front of the camera! People used to laugh at me during my audition days.”

We also ask the actor about movies. He says, “I don’t want to do movies just for the sake of doing it. I have got few offers but those didn’t interest me much. So I didn’t take up.”

Good luck, Sidharth.