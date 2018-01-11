If I weren’t an actor, I would’ve been a cricketer: Aasif Sheikh

While Aasif Sheikh continues to charm audiences with his portrayal of Vibhuti in &TV’s most popular show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, there is something about the veteran actor that not many people are aware of.

Besides being a very hardworking actor and getting widespread recognition for his acting skills, Aasif Sheikh is also a very good cricketer!

According to our sources, Aasif loves to play cricket. His father worked with the Indian railways and there was a big cricket ground in front of Aasif’s house where he first started playing cricket. Right from the time Aasif was in the 6th standard, his interest in cricket started to spike.

When quizzed about his love for cricket, the actor said, “Ever since I was a child, I have always loved cricket. I have not been trained to play professional cricket, but have also won many school-level championships and prizes. In fact, I have even represented my school at the national level!”

“If I wouldn’t have bagged a job in acting, I would have probably made a career in cricket,” he added.

Well, we’re certainly glad that Aasif Sheikh chose acting as his passion mainly because his portrayal of Vibhuti in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is a visual treat!