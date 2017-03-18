If Simran is not there on the set I miss her a lot: Soumi Chakraborty

Even if you are working in a tight schedule it does not feel that tiring if you have a good friend with whom you can share everything under the sun!

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, actress Soumi Chakraborty says that although they work for a long period, she does not get bored because she has found a friend in her co-actor Simran Upadhyay.

Both the actresses are currently seen in Colors Bangla’s Ki Kore Toke Bolbo, where Soumi is playing Jannat, female lead, while Simran is playing Pamela, one of the current negative characters.

Interestingly, in the soap, both the characters are fighting for the same guy, Udaan (played by Daipayan Chakraborty), male lead of the show.

On screen they might be fighting but off screen they are best of buddies.

About their friendship, Soumi said to Tellychakkar.com, “We are good friends off screen. We share everything with each other. If she is upset, she shares it with me and vice versa. During the breaks, sometimes we crave for Cadbury and it's fun to share such things with a friend.”

“If she is not there on the set I really miss her a lot. Actually, we work for a long period and if you do not have someone to share your happiness as well as sorrows with, it becomes really tough,” she added.

Soumi, who was earlier seen in Aakash Aath’s Pandemonium, added saying that they also discuss work and help each other to improve scenes.

Not just Simran, she also shares great rapport with Daipayan.

She quipped, “Daipayan and I are also good friends. When we are all together, it does not feel that we are working; it’s like we are partying,” she said.

Great going, guys!

