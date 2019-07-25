News

“If you want to learn something, study it" says Bijay J Anand, actor and Kundalini Yoga Guru

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 10:58 AM

MUMBAI: "If you want to master something, teach it” says Bijay J Anand, actor and Kundalini Yoga Guru, quoting from his teacher Yogi Bhajan, as he packs his bags for his upcoming European teaching tour of 5-countries starting from UK, Sweden, Finland, Belarus and The Czech Republic.

Apart from being a ‘Headliner Presenter’ at two of Europe’s finest yoga and healing festivals, Bijay will be teaching several workshops and seminars in all of these countries.

And how does he balance his busy teaching schedule with his incredible line-up of projects which include SherShaah with Dharma productions, Ezra with Panorama productions and Bahubali for Netflix?

“When you surrender to the cosmic vibration and flow in its music, everything falls into place”, he says signing off  

Tags > Bijay J Anand, Kundalini Yoga Guru, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days