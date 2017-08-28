After wrapping up shooting of TV show "'Ghulaam", actor Param Singh is enjoying a break with his family and pet dogs. He says spending quality time with his pet dogs acts like a stress buster.

Param has three pugs.

"All the three are different individuals. They are (like) my kids and are closest to me. They give us unconditional love. It's wonderful to have them around the house," Param said in a statement.

"The best thing about dogs is that irrespective of what mood you are in, they are always there to welcome you. They are stress busters," he added.

The actor went on to say that he is enjoying his "quality time with them".

Param played the lead role of Rangeela in Life OK show "Ghulaam".

(Source: IANS)