I'm as fearless as Rani of Jhansi: Rakhi Sawant

Actress Rakhi Sawant, who has often courted controversy with her outspoken nature, wonders what's the point of living in a democracy if one should be scared before speaking.

Rakhi is currently in the news for a controversy that first broke from an accusation that she "hurt the religious sentiments" of the Valmiki community.

"I think people are forcefully dragging me under bad light to ruin my career. I did not say anything wrong to hurt anyone's sentiment. Even then, I made an apology video and uploaded it online," Rakhi told IANS here.

"I am as fearless as the Rani of Jhansi and I will fight against all those people who are dragging me in controversy," she said.

Considering the fact that this is not the first time that she is facing problems for her controversial statements, asked if she wants to change her outspoken nature, Rakhi retorted: "Why? Why should I do that? Then what is the point of living in a democracy? Don't we have freedom of speech?"

On Thursday, Rakhi had called a press conference where she defended herself. A Punjab police team had been sent to Mumbai earlier this week to execute an arrest warrant issued against her by a court in Ludhiana.

The court in Punjab had issued the warrant after the actress failed to appear before it on March 9 in a case filed against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sage Valmiki.

The actress, during a show, had drawn a comparison between Valmiki and singer Mika Singh regarding their behavioural transformation from evil to good. This invited a backlash from the Valmiki community.

Asked if she is getting any support from the film industry, Rakhi told IANS: "Last year, I did a press conference on Mika's behalf to support him, and today because of that, when I am in trouble, he (Mika Singh) did not even bother to respond on the matter, though I am getting messages from Bollywood stars. But I am sad that Mika did not say a single word for me."

She claimed she has got messages of support from Aamir Khan and Anupam Kher.

