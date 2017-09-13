Actress Additi Gupta is best known for shows like Qubool Hai, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Ishqbaaaz and Pardesh Mein Hai Mera Dil talks about herself, marriage and future plans. She is also a fashion designer and a model. The actress has always managed to transform into the skin of her character and perform excellently in the roles she is a part of. On the personal front, she is a treasure trove of fun, quirkiness and solemnity. On the personal front, the actress was in a relationship with actor Rizwan Bachav however they have parted ways. Get to know more about her in this casual repartee:

How would you define Additi as a person?

Additi is a fun loving person, very experimental, I love experimenting. I'm confident to an extent yet confused when it comes to the camera, I am confident yet confused about silly things like cloths or outfits! (Laughs) but overall I'm good, at least that is what I would like to believe. I'm a person you can rely on and a good listener too. I can be a good friend too.

Do you allow your personal and professional life to be mixed?

I mostly mess it all up! Like if I had done anything wrong professionally. I sulk about it at home as I bring my problems back home. Be it my partner or my parents they can see me sulking. And again if I am not happy personally, people get to know about it from my face. But yes, while I'm working I forget all about it. Acting is my passion so I enjoy it when into it, It is not Additi who is in front of the camera. I totally transform into the character I'm playing. I'm very much punctual and at the same time very concerned about my commitments.

What about marriage plans?

I don’t feel like I should start planning my marriage so early. But yes, it’s my parents wish, they want to see me settled. My relatives and neighbours keep asking my parents about my marriage plans and such questions are at times funny and at times irritating and at the same times they make you blush (laughs). I'm happy and single after breakup. But as of now I'm not dating anyone but enjoying being single."

"Like anyone even I wana see myself growing more and more. I am enjoying my success but yet I need more. and I feel of really working hard for it and will get it. I'm thankful to my fans that their love has actually add identity to my name. It gives you peace and pleasure that your hard work has not gone waste," she concludes.