I'm indebted to my fans for all their love: Mudit 'Vardaan' Nayar

The handsome hunk Mudit Nayar recently made his comeback with Colors’ Devanshi post the generation leap. Mudit is seen playing the lead role of Vardaan in the above soap.

In a candid conversation, Mudit spoke about his role, Devanshi, his equation with co-stars and more.

He shared, “While the concept of Devanshi motivated me to take up the role, the character traits cemented my decision. Vardaan’s character is very raw and rustic, and something that I have never gotten the opportunity to explore in the past. So, when I was offered the role I decided to take it up immediately. The combination of a show like Devanshi on a leading channel like Colors was a proposition I couldn’t have ignored.”

Talking about the preparation he did for the role, Mudit quipped, “As an actor my first step towards preparing for any role is to dig deep into the character and understand it thoroughly. It is also the appearance which makes a lot of difference in the way people look at your character, though I am lean, my character demands me to be bulkier and so am still working towards it. Also, since the show is set on the backdrop of Haryana, I am trying to get the dialect right hope to excel at it.”

When asked about his equation with his co-stars, he said, “My equation with everyone on the set is good and am glad that the first time we all met we connected instantly. They made sure am comfortable around them and working with all of them has been a delight till now. Everyone on our set whether it’s Helly, Anjum or Karuna are very approachable. The technicians and other members of the crew also share a very friendly equation with the cast which makes the work environment pleasant.”

Lastly, he added, “It is overwhelming to see the response I have received from the audience. I'm indebted that so much love has come my way and they have accepted the character of Vardaan. I hope that I can make something good of it and continue with some interesting work in the future as well. My family and close friends also believe that I am doing a good job and I hope I will be able live up to everyone’s expectations.”

Good luck Mudit!