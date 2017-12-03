Hot Downloads

News

I'm a karate professional: Ravish Desai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2017 06:04 PM

Actor Ravish Desai, who is currently seen as Manav in "Kuwara Hai Par Humara Hai", says he is a karate professional and feels happy to be showcasing his skills in the martial art in the TV show.

"I am karate professional and I am glad I got to use my skills in this show. It is one of my favourite sports and I have trained in it for almost 12 years with a Brown Belt ownership," Ravish said in a statement.

"It is a moment of pride and happiness to do two of your most loved things (karate and acting) together on one platform. I hope that the viewers will enjoy the karate sequence," he added.

"Kunwara Hai Par Humara Hai" is aired on BIG Magic.

