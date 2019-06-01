News

I'm looking at quality, not quantity: Rohan Mehra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Jun 2019 12:30 PM

MUMBAI : Actor Rohan Mehra, known for shows like "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and "Bigg Boss", don't want to restrict himself as far as roles and mediums are concerned, but he says his focus is more on quality rather than quantity.

The actor is set to make his first attempt at a horror-comedy film.

"I have opened doors to all types of roles that I can take on. I am currently not restricting myself to anything. Be it a character with grey shades or a funny one, I am willing to experiment," Rohan said in a statement.

"I want my role to be impactful and the turning point in any story that I am part of," he added.

Speaking about his choice of mediums, Rohan shared: "I am looking at quality and not quantity. So be it films, television or web shows, I am open to showcasing my work on any of these mediums."

(SOURCE: IANS)

Tags > Rohan Mehra, Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss, web shows, TV shows, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days