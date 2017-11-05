&TV is set to bring forth another season of its hit reality show The Voice Kids!!!

Renowned singer Shaan is set to judge the young talents on the show along with three coaches Himesh Reshamiya, Palak Muchal and Papon.

TellyChakkar had a conversation with Shaan on the new season of The Voice Kids 2.

Excerpts from the conversation –

Talking about the specialty of this new season of The Voice Kids, Shaan told us, “There are so many new things in The Voice Kids this time. We have two new coaches as Palak and Papon and it’s their first television show. They are doing everything quite well. I can say that Himesh and I are like veterans. It’s been 21 years for me for doing something or the other in television. I am doing it this year as well. The kids are very talented on the show and I am sure that they are doing to win hearts.”

We quizzed Shaan about the kind of talent he is looking for among the kids. He said, “I am looking for good, all rounder and versatile talent. The voice should have a lot of potential.”

(Also Read: Woah! Preetika Rao to feature in Shaan’s music video)

Judging little ones is said to be a challenging task. When we asked Shaan about it, he commented, “Judging kids is fun and there is no fun without a challenge but it should be a positive challenge.”

After a long gap, Shaan recently came up with his own music video – Surilee, featuring TV beauty Preetika Rao. Talking about the music video and casting of Preetika in the music video, he further stated, “Preetika is an amazing talent and I noticed her in a TV serial for which I had composed a song. She has a childlike charm and innocence in her eyes and I was looking for this kind of face for the song. It’s a pure romantic song. These days including love scenes in music videos is becoming a mandatory thing but it has never happened in my music videos and it never will. I focus on making clean music videos that will fill audience’s heart with love. Preetika was a perfect casting and it was wonderful to do the video with her.”

We wish Shaan all the best!