I'm never conscious about my looks: Avinash Mishra

22 Aug 2019 01:00 PM

"Yeh Teri Galiyan" actor Avinash Mishra says he isn't conscious about the way he looks.

"I don't know whether my look is 'chocolaty' or 'spicy', I like myself in a beard as well as without beard. I am never conscious about my looks. Audiences look at how you look differently depending on the characters. Looks do matter in the entertainment industry but acting is not just about looks, it also involves expressions, eye contact, vibes and emotions," Avinash said.

Of course, roles also matter.

"I would love to do negative roles as they are more challenging and more performance-based. Negative characters make an actor explore different dimensions. A negative character, if he wins the hearts of the audience, lives longer in their memories," he said.

(Source: IANS) 

