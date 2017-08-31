Actor Kunal Jaisingh says be it his professional or personal life, his parents still take the final decision.

The actor, who plays an ideal son and brother on Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz produced by 4 Lions, seems to be similar to his character off screen as well.

"I am a very simple person. Well behaved people and their innocence attract me more. Even today, I'm under my parents' control. Be it my professional or personal life, they are the ones who take the final decision for me," Kunal said in a statement.