I'm very fond of SRK's acting, style: Faisal Rashid

Actor Faisal Rashid, who essays the lead role in TV show "Har Mard Ka Dard", says he is very fond of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's acting and style.



In the upcoming episode of the Life OK show, Faisal will be seen taking inspiration from Shah Rukh's role in "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" and will go through a complete makeover.



"In 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', we saw King Khan having a makeover which was incredible. I am very fond of his acting, his style, the way he does things differently and sportingly," Faisal said in a statement.



Faisal will shed his simple image and will feature as a modern guy. Faisal will be seen wearing modern clothes and also sport a funky hairstyle complete with spikes.



The actor said he was excited about the makeover.



"When I was informed about this makeover, I immediately thought of Shah Rukh Khan and was very excited," he added.

(Source: IANS)