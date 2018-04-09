Home > Tv > Tv News
Imli aims to make SuKor’s daughter 'bandhua' in Udann

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2018 07:02 PM

Mumbai: Colors’ popular daily Udann – Sapnon Ki, produced by Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada, will soon be coming up with some major twists in the coming episodes.

The viewers are already aware that Imli (Vidhi Pandya) has returned to Azadgunj to create havoc in Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor’s (Meera Deosthale) lives. And TellyChakkar had already updated the readers that Imli will return to the village in a disguised look and learn about Suraj and Chakor’s daughter Saanvi.  Now read on to know what will happen next-

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes of the show, Imli will learn that Chagan (Shresth Kumar) has gone against Chakor because she had motivated his wife Gauri (Sunidhi Chauhan) to become independent. 

So, Imli will join hands with Chagan and plot to kidnap Saanvi to make her a bandhua (bonded labour) in order to take revenge on Suraj and Chakor.

OMG! Will Imli succeed in her plan? Only time will tell.  

What do you think about Udann?

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained unavailable for comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

Tags > Colors tv, Udann – Sapnon Ki, Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada, Vidhi Pandya, Vijayendra Kumeria, Meera Deosthale, Shresth Kumar,

