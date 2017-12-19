Imli and Ranvijay to provoke Suraj to kill Chakor in Udann

A lot has happened in Colors’ popular daily Udann, which is produced by Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada, ever since it took a leap.

Avid viewers of the show would know how Imli (Vidhi Pandya) has taken the place of Bhaiya Ji (Sai Ballal) after his demise. She is torturing the villagers and has made Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) as her slave who has lost his memory.

Now we hear that Imli who is married to Ranvijay (Vikas Bhalla) will plot to kill Chakor (Meera Deosthale).

Our source informs us, “While Chakor is training the villagers with some self defence techniques, Imli and Ranvijay will provoke Suraj to kill Chakor. Imli will take advantage of the fact that Suraj has lost his memory and she will make him believe that Chakor was his biggest enemy.”

What’s written in the fate of Chakor? Only time will tell.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.