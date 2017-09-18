Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada's popular daily, Udann, which airs on Colors, is unfolding new twists and turns in its ongoing episodes.

While Imli (Vidhi Pandya) was trying to keep Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor (Meera Deosthale) from meeting each other, her plan failed, and the duo finally saw each other during Navratri celebration.

But unlike real life, it is a daily soap wherein new twists are always in store for the viewers. Yes, if you have been rejoicing over Suraj and Chakor's meet then wait, Imli has set up another trap for the two.

We hear that, Imli's next plan will further create misunderstanding between Suraj and Chakor and separate them yet again.

Our source informs us, "Before Chakor and Suraj could meet each other and clear out all the misunderstandings, the goons sent by Imli will spoil things for them. Suraj will notice the goons trying to harm Chakor and to save her, he will aim to shoot the goons who will be right behind Chakor. But Chakor will misinterpret it. She will assume that Suraj aimed the gun at her and thus, she will run away for her safety."

Ops! Again misunderstandings will crop up between the two.

Will Suraj be able to meet Chakor again and sort out the confusion? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more updates.