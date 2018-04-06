Imli to disguise herself to enter SuKor’s life in Udann

Mumbai: The couple, Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Chakor (Meera Deosthale), has already gone through a lot but it seems their problems are not going to end so soon!

Well, viewers of Colors’ popular series Udann, which is produced by Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada, will see Suraj and Chakor, who are lovingly called SuKor, encountering the antagonist of their life again.

The couple is leading a happy life with their daughter completely unaware of the fact that someone is set to enter their life to take revenge.

Yes, Imli (Vidhi Pandya), who had created havoc in Suraj and Chakor’s life, will soon be back with an evil aim.

Our source informs us that Imli will disguise herself as an old lady and return to Azadgunj to take revenge on Suraj and Chakor. Till now she was unaware of Suraj and Chakor’s daughter Saanvi but will get to know about her. And after knowing she will try to harm her in order to take revenge on SuKor.

Will Imli be able to make their lives miserable with her evil game plan?

What do you think about Udann?

Well, the upcoming episodes of the series will unearth the answers to these questions.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.