Imli to get into action mode; end up in jail in Colors’ Udann

It is rightly said, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

Imli (Vidhi Pandya), currently facing the wrath of her husband, who claims she cheated on her, and is pregnant with his brother’s child will decide to fight back.

In the coming episodes of Colors' Udann, in order to fight for her honour, Imli will take a strong stance.

To prove her innocence and Vivaan’s (Paras Arora) truth, Imli will reach the doctors who announced him as impotent. She will beat up the doctor and threaten to kill him if he doesn’t speak out the truth.

Shared a source, “Imli will be so furious that she will thrash the doctor and even pull a gun on him. She will ask him to tell the truth about Vivaan to the family so that he believes the child is his.”

But the doctor, very smartly will evade her, and call the police who would come an arrest her.

And long with the police, Chakor (Meera Deosthale) and Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) will also arrive, and would be left shocked and worried.

Will Chakor manage to bail her sister out? Is the doctor lying? Will he speak the truth?

The actors remained unavailable to comment.