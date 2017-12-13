‘IMPOSTER’ Sonia tries to murder Raavi in Dil Dhoondta Hai

We recently reported about the ‘Cheer Haran’ drama in Zee TV’s Dil Dhoondta Hai (Dashami Creations).

With Hritu Dudani’s entry as Sonia in the show, the drama is stirred up and one can expect only an edgy track ahead.

In the upcoming episodes, Sonia who is fond of Vishi (Stavan Shinde) and wants Raavi (Shivya Pathania) out of his life will turn a psychotic lover. Not only that, the viewers will learn that she is not Sonia but a woman who has disguised as her.

Yes!

A source from the set informs us, “The real Sonia has been kidnapped and kept captive by this disguised woman. Vishi is her childhood love and now her love towards him will turn into an obsession till that extent that she will even try to murder Raavi.”

