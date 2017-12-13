Hot Downloads

Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Bhagat Singh
Bhagat Singh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which TV couple had a dreamy wedding in 2017?

TV couple
previous polls Click Here

poll

Shilpa vs Hina: Whom do you support?

Hina Khan & Shilpa Shinde
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

‘IMPOSTER’ Sonia tries to murder Raavi in Dil Dhoondta Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2017 10:36 AM

We recently reported about the ‘Cheer Haran’ drama in Zee TV’s Dil Dhoondta Hai (Dashami Creations).

With Hritu Dudani’s entry as Sonia in the show, the drama is stirred up and one can expect only an edgy track ahead.

In the upcoming episodes, Sonia who is fond of Vishi (Stavan Shinde) and wants Raavi (Shivya Pathania) out of his life will turn a psychotic lover. Not only that, the viewers will learn that she is not Sonia but a woman who has disguised as her.

Yes!

A source from the set informs us, “The real Sonia has been kidnapped and kept captive by this disguised woman. Vishi is her childhood love and now her love towards him will turn into an obsession till that extent that she will even try to murder Raavi.”

Excited to watch the Dil Dhoondta Hai? Hit the comment box below!

Tags > Zee TV, Dil Dhoondta Hai, Dashami Creations, Stavan Shinde, Shivya Pathania, Cheer Haran, Drama,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top