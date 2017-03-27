Hot Downloads

News

Impressed with Kritika's dedication to work: Chandan Anand

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2017 06:39 PM

Actor Chandan Anand, who plays Kroor Singh in fantasy fiction show "Prem ya Paheli Chandrakanta", says he is impressed with co-star Kritika Kamra's dedication to her work.

"For the first time, I am sharing screen space with Kritika Kamra and I must say I am totally impressed with the way she is dedicated towards her work," Chandan said in a statement.

The actor says Kritika is always on time on the sets and has the will to learn new things.

"Kritika is a beautiful mix of practicality and emotionality. She is a total surprise package in every episode of Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta", he added.

Talking about his character from the Life OK show, he said: "Kroor Singh is a very funny, lovable and an overconfident person. He is older to Chandrakanta but still dreams of getting married to her. He will try his best to impress Chandrakanta and her father, King Jai Singh. He is one of the important pillars of the show."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Chandan Anand, Kroor Singh, Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta, Kritika Kamra, impressed,

