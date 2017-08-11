Here we bring an update for the loyal viewers of Aakash Aath’s Adda Buzz!

The team of the musical show has planned for an Independence Day (15th August) special episode.

We hear that in the particular episode, the singers will be seen crooning patriotic songs and the Adda will be based on the story of Independence Day.

Can you guess who will be the singers?

Well, they are Susovon, Poulomi, Indranil, Avrodeep, Ayan, Brishtilekha, Debjani, and Arpita.

So, gear up for the show. It will be aired at 9.30 pm.

