Alchemy Films’ popular drama Love Ka Hai Intezaar is known for its gripping tracks!

The series that airs on Star Plus, is leaving no stones unturned to bring forth some interesting twists in the tale to keep the curiosity alive amongst its viewers.

The loyal audience of the show are already aware that Ayaan (Mohit Sehgal) is in love with Mohini (Preetika Rao) while Madhvi (Heena Parmar) is in love with Ayaan. With this interesting love triangle shaping up amongst the lead characters, the daily is now going to bring forth some twists in tale.

People have seen how Vijaylaxmi (Sara Arfeen Khan) become hellbent on getting her daughter Madhvi married to Ayaan after she comes to know about his dad Inder Mehta's (Saptrishi Ghosh) affluence. Vijaylaxmi wants Madhvi to marry Ayaan because it will be beneficial for her political career.

A source close to TellyChakkar.com informed, “In the upcoming episodes of the series, Inder Mehta will learn about Ayaan’s love for Mohini and he will be keen on getting his son married to his lady love but it’s not going to be an easy task for him. Vijaylaxmi will play an evil game with him so that he will be forced to give a positive nod to the marriage proposal of Madhvi and Ayaan. A tensed Inder Mehta will suffer a heart attack and will be rushed to the hospital.”

OMG!

Will Inder Mehta succumb to the heart attack or will he fight it? What will be the fate of the love stories of Ayaan, Mohini and Madhvi?

The upcoming episodes of the series will unearth the answers to these questions. Therefore it would be an interesting watch for sure.

We tried to get in touch with Saptrishi Ghosh but he remained unavailable.

Keep reading this space for more updates. .