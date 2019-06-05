India is the only country that promotes fairness and that's sad: Lopamudra Raut

MUMBAI: Lopamudra Raut, who represented India at the Miss United Continents 2016 pageant where she was crowned second runner up, said that she will never endorse fairness products.

The model-actress, who participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 10, told TimesofIndia.com, “I keep traveling abroad. I have people coming up to me and asking me how I got this colour as they find it beautiful. They ask me how I managed to tan myself so beautifully. I tell them I am an Indian and this is my actual colour, my actual complexion. It's not tanned at all. They tell me when they try to tan themselves, they go red rather than getting a perfect tan. People abroad are desperate for the colour Indians have. India is the only country that promotes fairness and that's sad.”

She further told the daily she is very comfortable in her skin and does not try to look what she is not. She is really like how God has made her and feels very blessed. She also mentioned how she never faced any issue from the industry because of her colour.

She pointed out that we all should be comfortable in the skin that we have been blessed with rather than adapting to something that we aren't in real. She mentioned how one can improve one’s complexion but can never become a fair person. “The obsession for white prevails just in our country. If you go abroad, you will feel so good about yourself and your natural colour. People out there are desperate for the tone that we have. Ironically, we don't care about our own speciality,” she told the daily, and added, “If ever offered a fairness product to endorse, I shall never do it. I am not here to fool people.”