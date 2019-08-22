News

Indian dance group reaches semi-final of AGT

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Aug 2019 03:28 PM

Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable's flips and tricks helped it enter semi-final of "America's Got Talent", a popular reality competition series.

"Prepare to FLIP cause @v_unbeatable has made it to the Semifinals! #AGTResults," a tweet was posted by the official handle of the show.

The troupe comprises around 29 members aged between 12 and 27. Apart from leaving the show's judges, including Simon Cowell, impressed, the dance crew had also made filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'souza feel "proud".

A few months ago, he had tweeted in support of the group: "So proud of you guys, love you. I am sure this is just the beginning."

The season 14 of the show follows Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews in their talent search, showcasing unique performers.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Indian dance group, semi-final of AGT, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

&TV launches Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari

&TV launches Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam

past seven days