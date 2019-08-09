Indian Idol 10 contestant Vibhor Parashar reacts to rumours of him dating Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: There were rumours about Neha Kakkar dating Indian Idol 10 contestant, which many believed to be the reason behind her breakup with boyfriend Himansh Kohli.

Vibhor and Neha shared a good bond during the show and currently, he is on a music tour with Neha and Kunal Pandit, another contestant from the season. Vibhor is pretty active on social media and he is often seen commenting Lovey-Dovey comments on Neha's post, creating speculations about them dating.



Speaking to a portal, Vibhor denied the rumours and stated that he was never romantically involved with Neha. "You should take it as a rumour," he clarified and added, "People have shit mentality. If someone is helping you build your career, it is because they see some talent in you. Just because I don’t tag her as didi (sister) on Instagram, everyone starts thinking that she is my girlfriend,” he said.

"I'm Vibhor Parashar because of her. I really respect her and people know me because of her and obviously, also because of my hard work. So, I don't even feel like responding to these rumours. Mera dimaag kharab hota hai when I hear these things (I get irritated when I hear these things),” he further added.