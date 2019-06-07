Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali to mentor kids on this show

MUMBAI: Salman Ali came into limelight for his singing talent. He is the winner of Indian Idol 10. He also sang the title track of two popular TV shows including Vighnaharta Ganesh and Chandragupta Maurya. Now, the singing reality show contestant is all set to become a mentor.

He will be mentoring contestants on Superstar Singer, which is a singing reality show for kids. An excited Salman told Times of India how he can’t believe that within a few months, he has graduated from being a contestant to a mentor and that he is extremely grateful to have received this opportunity and he looks forward to doing his best.



He further told the daily, “As I was a reality show participant myself, I understand the state of contestants and can feel the passion that each one of them has come with. I also believe that it will be an added advantage and will help me in connecting with the kids.”