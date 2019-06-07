News

Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali to mentor kids on this show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jun 2019 06:32 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Ali came into limelight for his singing talent. He is the winner of Indian Idol 10. He also sang the title track of two popular TV shows including Vighnaharta Ganesh and Chandragupta Maurya. Now, the singing reality show contestant is all set to become a mentor.

He will be mentoring contestants on Superstar Singer, which is a singing reality show for kids. An excited Salman told Times of India how he can’t believe that within a few months, he has graduated from being a contestant to a mentor and that he is extremely grateful to have received this opportunity and he looks forward to doing his best.

He further told the daily, “As I was a reality show participant myself, I understand the state of contestants and can feel the passion that each one of them has come with. I also believe that it will be an added advantage and will help me in connecting with the kids.”

Tags > Salman Ali, Indian Idol 10, Superstar Singer, TV shows, Vighnaharta Ganesh, Chandragupta Maurya, reality show contestant, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

ZEE5 launches Kaafir

ZEE5 launches Kaafir
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson

past seven days