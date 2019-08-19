Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani to judge the show

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The makers are now gearing up for the new season of the show. After 10 successful seasons of this much-loved talent hunt, the new season is in the making and fans can’t keep calm.



Media reports are abuzz with potential names for the judges this season. Earlier there were reports that Neeti Mohan might step in as judge for the upcoming season but according to the latest development, only Neha Kakkar has been retained.



Neha was one of the popular judges from last season. She became butt of jokes for crying out loud for a contestant's life story during auditions. Twitterati exploded with the most hilarious memes for her and Neha was trolled for selecting contestants on the basis of their life story. On the other hand, she became the only celebrity to get featured as judge on the same reality show where she had earlier entered as a contestant. Neha will be joined by Vishal Dadlani on judging panel.