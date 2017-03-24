'Indian Idol 9' contestant sings for show

LV Revanth, currently among the top four finalists of singing reality TV show "Indian Idol 9", has lent his voice to the title track of the upcoming reality show "Sabse Bada Kalakar".



"I am extremely happy to lend my voice for 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' - which is a kids-based acting reality show. It was a great experience for me. I am sure the audience will love the track," Revanth said in a statement.



The acting show's judges Boman Irani, Raveena Tandon and Arshad Warsi are impressed by the song. The show will soon air on Sony Entertainment Television.



(Source: IANS)