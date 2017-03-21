Indian Idol 9 Contestants honored to sing the National Anthem in the presence of Shri Pranab Mukherjee

It was like a dream come true for Indian Idol 9 contestants when they got an opportunity of a lifetime to sing the National Anthem in front of the President of India - Shri Pranab Mukherjee at a recently held event in Mumbai.

It was a moment that they would cherish for the rest of their life. When asked about the experience they were at a loss for words. Malvika Sundar said, “Singing our most prestigious National Anthem just a few steps away from our honorary President is a moment to be cherished throughout our life time! It was a Proud and blessed moment.” One could see the joy on PVNS Rohit’s face when he shared his feelings on the occasion, “It was a great experience to sing in front of the President of India along with many other dignitaries. Khudha Baksh was starry eyed and said, “I never ever thought that I could get such an opportunity in my life, it feels surreal. It is an honor to be able to sing the National Anthem in front of the President of India.

For the Indian Idol 9 contestants, the opportunity was not only life elevating but it also a learning experience because they got to spend time with Deepa Malik, the Paralympic Silver Medalist who has made India proud. She shared with them the importance of being focused and not letting fame and fortune deter them from working hard. It is not every day that you get to meet a woman who is the epitome of grit and determination and the contestants were highly inspired.