Indian showbiz typecasts people with white skin: Jason Shah

Actor Jason Shah, who has roots in the US and UK, feels the Indian entertainment industry has always typecast people with white skin.

He will be soon seen playing a British High Commissioner in the "Jhansi Ki Rani" show.

"I personally feel that the Indian entertainment industry has always typecast people with white skin like me. We are always approached to play 'foreigner roles'. So, I'm already prepared," Jason of "Bigg Boss" fame said in a statement.

But he is happy to make his debut in the fiction space with a historical show.

"I feel that such shows educate people and also provide entertainment," he said.

Jason has also featured in Bollywood movies like "Thugs of Hindostan" and "Partner".