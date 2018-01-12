Home > Tv > Tv News
Indra thinks Nayan to be his wife in E Amar Gurudakshina

12 Jan 2018
Here we bring an update for the loyal fans of Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina.
 
The daily drama, which is produced by Subroto Roy Production, has a lot of drama in store which will keep the audience hooked to the television screen.
 
According to our source, in the coming episode, upon noticing Nayan (Debattama Saha)’s attire, Indra will think her to be his wife. Naturally, he would want to take her along with him. Anjana will try hard to make him understand that he can’t do so but he won’t budge from his point. Eventually, Nayan will be brought to his home.
 
On the other hand, Anjana’s brother will get to know who his brother-in-law is. It will be revealed to him that his brother-in-law is none other than Rudra's (Suman Dey) father Suresh Ray Choudhury.
 
OMG! What will happen now?
 
We tried to connect with the actors for a comment but could not reach. Stay hooked to this space for more updates on your favourite TV shows. 
